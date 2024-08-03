GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ to release on Netflix on August 29, teaser out

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and inspired by true events, the series features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy and others

Updated - August 03, 2024 01:24 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Verma in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ 

Netflix India has unveiled the teaser and premiere date of Anubhav Sinha’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

The six-part series is based on the infamous hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 carrying 176 passengers in the final days of 1999. The airbus, bound from Kathmandu to New Delhi, was hijacked by five terrorists and flown to multiple cities before landing in Kandahar in Taliban-governed Afghanistan. The ensuing negotiations lasted a week and witnessed twists and turns. It eventually led to the release of three terrorists in exchange for the hostages.

According to the makers, Sinha’s series aims to retell this ‘harrowing story of terror, crisis, and heroism’. He has written and co-created the series with Trishant Srivastava.

The cast features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur along with Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi.

Sinha is known for directing acclaimed films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad. His last feature was the pandemic-focused social drama Bheed.

