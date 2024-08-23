ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’: Romantic drama from Rakshit Shetty’s banner gets release date

Published - August 23, 2024 06:57 pm IST

Directed by debutant Chandrajith Belliappa, ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’ stars Vihan, Ankita Amar and Mayuri Nataraja in lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’. | Photo Credit: Paramvah Studios/YouTube

The makers of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali have announced the film’s release date. Produced by Rakshit Shetty from his banner Paramvah Studios, the Kannada film will hit the screens on September 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakshit Shetty responds to copyright claim, says he will fight the case in court

The romantic drama is directed by debutant Chandrajith Belliappa. Chandrajith had co-written Rakshit’s Kirik Party (2016)and Avane Srimannarayana (2019).

As seen in the trailer, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali centres around Siddharth, an aspiring cricketer essayed by Vihan and his relationships with two women (essayed by Ankita Amar and Mayuri Nataraja). Srivathsan Selvarajan is the cinematographer while Gagan Baderiya is the music composer. Rakshit Kaup has done the editing.

ALSO READ:‘Powder’ movie review: Diganth and a troupe of quirky characters deliver a unique dramedy

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film is the second project to be released from Paramvah Studios after Bachelor Party. Starring Diganth and Yogi and directed by Abhijith Mahesh, the comedy drama released on January 26, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US