‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’: Romantic drama from Rakshit Shetty’s banner gets release date

The makers of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali have announced the film’s release date. Produced by Rakshit Shetty from his banner Paramvah Studios, the Kannada film will hit the screens on September 5.

The romantic drama is directed by debutant Chandrajith Belliappa. Chandrajith had co-written Rakshit’s Kirik Party (2016)and Avane Srimannarayana (2019).

As seen in the trailer, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali centres around Siddharth, an aspiring cricketer essayed by Vihan and his relationships with two women (essayed by Ankita Amar and Mayuri Nataraja). Srivathsan Selvarajan is the cinematographer while Gagan Baderiya is the music composer. Rakshit Kaup has done the editing.

The film is the second project to be released from Paramvah Studios after Bachelor Party. Starring Diganth and Yogi and directed by Abhijith Mahesh, the comedy drama released on January 26, 2024.