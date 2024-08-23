GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’: Romantic drama from Rakshit Shetty’s banner gets release date

Directed by debutant Chandrajith Belliappa, ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’ stars Vihan, Ankita Amar and Mayuri Nataraja in lead roles

Published - August 23, 2024 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’.

A still from ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’. | Photo Credit: Paramvah Studios/YouTube

The makers of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali have announced the film’s release date. Produced by Rakshit Shetty from his banner Paramvah Studios, the Kannada film will hit the screens on September 5.

Rakshit Shetty responds to copyright claim, says he will fight the case in court

The romantic drama is directed by debutant Chandrajith Belliappa. Chandrajith had co-written Rakshit’s Kirik Party (2016)and Avane Srimannarayana (2019).

As seen in the trailer, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali centres around Siddharth, an aspiring cricketer essayed by Vihan and his relationships with two women (essayed by Ankita Amar and Mayuri Nataraja). Srivathsan Selvarajan is the cinematographer while Gagan Baderiya is the music composer. Rakshit Kaup has done the editing.

ALSO READ:‘Powder’ movie review: Diganth and a troupe of quirky characters deliver a unique dramedy

The film is the second project to be released from Paramvah Studios after Bachelor Party. Starring Diganth and Yogi and directed by Abhijith Mahesh, the comedy drama released on January 26, 2024.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.