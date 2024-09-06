‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’ movie review: Chandrajith Belliappa makes a promising debut with a fairytale-like romantic drama

In Chandrajith Belliappa’s Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali (When the Dewdrops Embraced the Earth), produced by Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios, the build-up to the film’s first major conflict happens in the opening stretch. With a rousing wedding song and tense drama that unfolds later, Chandrajith proves that his debut feature is a noteworthy effort.

The outline of the film’s story is as old as the hills. A typical ‘angry young man’ falls in love with a quiet girl before circumstances separate them. Can they move on? Why is it difficult to let go of your past? Chandrajith’s triumph lies in answering these questions with an individualistic style.

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali isn’t your traditional relationship drama as the love story in a dream-like world. The visual treatment of the film is deliberate, and the director wants his frames to look like beautifully wrapped gifts. Even when the plot shifts to Goa, Chandrajith and his cinematographer, Srivathsan Selvaraj, depict the serene side of a city known for trance music and parties.

The film’s pace is intentional as well. With refreshing music from Gagan Baderia, you warm up to the story of Siddharth, a gifted cricketer born to a rich businessman, and Anahita, a writer and poet. In the middle of a conversation with Siddharth, Anahita breaks into a dance. In another beautiful episode, Siddharth, struggling to come to terms with his life without Anahita, finds solace in a sweet and nostalgic story narrated by his driver.

Another film would have hesitated to break the film’s flow with these kinds of elements, but Chandrajith wants to present a magical love story. That doesn’t mean his thoughts aren’t modern. For instance, take the scene in which Siddharth tries to court Anahita. She is quick to tell him that his pushy nature makes him uncomfortable.

In another small yet wonderful scene, she corrects Siddharth, who thinks she is wearing green. “It’s turquoise and not green,” she tells him. For someone who loves the beauty of words, every detail matters. In this manner, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali strongly establishes the characters of its lead pair. The two are on different tracks; while Siddharth is unsure of what he wants, Anahita is at peace with everything around her.

The problem, however, is that we see the film as stories of two different people who never meet a common point. There is hardly any conflict between the couple for us to worry about the outcome of the relationship. In a superbly-staged scene on a rainy day, we sense Anahita falling for Siddharth. But before we know if they will forge a great bond, the film cuts short their journey for reasons not as strong as the director believes them to be.

It’s appreciable that Chandrajith doesn’t include bits to please every section of the audience. This love story involves the rich and famous, as seen in a Karan Johar or a Gautam Vasudev Menon film; but the issue, however, is in the final act of Ibbani Tabidda Ileyali, when we find it tough to relate to the characters’ emotions.

Ibbani Tabidda Ileyali, based on a story written by Chandrajith on his blog long ago, feels like reading a book with a constant presence of voice-overs and characters narrating their feelings through poems. If only the writer in Chandrajith had put some of their thoughts into words and amplified the drama, the film would have emotionally resonated with the viewers, as it did in the initial portions.

Still, despite its flaws, the film is never unwatchable, thanks to its performers. Vihan is earnest, while Ankita Amar sinks her teeth into a complex character with aplomb. Mayuri Nataraja, playing a woman torn between her feelings for a man who still cares for another woman and being someone comfortable with herself, is brilliant, bringing in a sense of poignancy on the screen. Girija Shettar’s graceful presence is the icing on the cake. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali needs to be watched for its sensitive take on people and their vulnerable emotions.

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is currently running in theatres.