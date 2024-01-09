I&B Ministry invites comments on draft guidelines in films for persons with hearing and visual impairment

January 09, 2024 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has invited comments on the draft Guidelines of Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres for persons with hearing and visual impairment.

The comments can be submitted by February 8.

The guidelines are applicable for those feature films that are certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for public exhibition in cinema halls/movie theatres for commercial purposes.

“The focus of these guidelines is not only on the content but also on the information and assistive devices needed by persons with disabilities to enjoy films in cinema theatres,” said the notice issued on Monday.

Under the “objective” section, the guidelines state that accessibility to the physical, social, economic, and cultural environment is essential to enable the persons with disabilities to avail themselves of health, education, human rights, and fundamental freedoms entitled to all citizens.

The proposed guidelines lay down accessibility standards; Indian sign language rules; and accessibility in case of feature films, under which the producer would be required to deliver two sets of the films for certification to CBFC: the original one for the public view, and the second one with accessibility features, at the time of applying for certification of films to the CBFC.

The accessible features of the films being displayed in theatres may be deployed by licensees of the cinema theatre by means of dedicated show in the theatres; or by using separate equipment during normal shows. They may include mirror captions, closed captioning smart glasses, closed caption stands, closed caption display below the screen, headphones/earphones for audio description, and mobile apps or other technologies.

“To achieve accessibility in feature films for the persons with hearing or visual disability, the film industry is required to collaborate/work with the organisations for persons with such disabilities. The appropriate government may consider mandatory funding of accessibility features in films financially supported by them. They may also make accessibility features mandatory in films to be eligible in the State awards and film festivals organised by them...,” it said.

About the implementation schedule, the guidelines state that the applicants for certification of films for theatrical release will have to arrange for the access service as provided. All feature films that are dubbed in more than one language will be required to provide at least one accessibility feature each for the hearing impaired and visually impaired, within six months from the effective date of implementation of these guidelines.

The feature films submitted for consideration in the National Film Awards, in the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India, Goa, and Mumbai International Film Festival will have to mandatorily include closed captioning and audio description with effect from January 1, 2025.

All other feature films being certified through the CBFC and meant for theatrical release (digital feature films) will be required to mandatorily provide accessibility features from three years from the date of issue of the guidelines.

As regards the exhibitor’s role, the guidelines also provide certain measures to be taken to promote accessibility for persons with hearing and visual impairment. It also proposes measures for grievance redressal, monitoring and implementation by the licensing authority.