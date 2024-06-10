Ian McKellen on returning as Gandalf in upcoming 'Lord of the Rings' Gollum movie: If I’m alive

Veteran actor Ian McKellen says while he hasn't received any script or offer to return as his popular The Lord of the Rings character Gandalf in the new film in the franchise, he would like to give it a shot if were alive by then.

McKellen, who turned 85 a fortnight ago, is one of the most active actors in British theatre today. The actor celebrated his birthday, May 25, on the stage playing Falstaff in Player Kings, director Robert Icke's over three-hour rendition of Shakespeare's play Henry IV, Part I and Part II.

It was recently announced Peter Jackson will produce and Andy Serkis will direct and star in a new Lord of the Rings film titled The Hunt for Gollum, set to hit the theatres in 2026.

McKellen said he has heard Gandalf will feature in the latest chapter in the epic fantasy adventure film series based on JRR Tolkein's books. "But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan," he told The London Times.

The actor, who has played the revered wizard Gandalf in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy and its prequel trilogy The Hobbit, wouldn't mind reprising his character. "If I'm alive," he added.

In case he gets to play Gandalf in The Hunt for Gollum, McKellen would be happy as he hasn't "shaved in months" thanks to his Falstaff role in the play.

