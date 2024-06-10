ADVERTISEMENT

Ian McKellen on returning as Gandalf in upcoming 'Lord of the Rings' Gollum movie: If I’m alive

Published - June 10, 2024 11:44 am IST

‘The Hunt for Gollum’ will be the first live-action ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movie after the conclusion of the original trilogy directed by Peter Jackson

PTI

Ian McKellen as Gandalf in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’

Veteran actor Ian McKellen says while he hasn't received any script or offer to return as his popular The Lord of the Rings character Gandalf in the new film in the franchise, he would like to give it a shot if were alive by then.

McKellen, who turned 85 a fortnight ago, is one of the most active actors in British theatre today. The actor celebrated his birthday, May 25, on the stage playing Falstaff in Player Kings, director Robert Icke's over three-hour rendition of Shakespeare's play Henry IV, Part I and Part II.

It was recently announced Peter Jackson will produce and Andy Serkis will direct and star in a new Lord of the Rings film titled The Hunt for Gollum, set to hit the theatres in 2026.

McKellen said he has heard Gandalf will feature in the latest chapter in the epic fantasy adventure film series based on JRR Tolkein's books. "But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan," he told The London Times.

The actor, who has played the revered wizard Gandalf in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy and its prequel trilogy The Hobbit, wouldn't mind reprising his character. "If I'm alive," he added.

In case he gets to play Gandalf in The Hunt for Gollum, McKellen would be happy as he hasn't "shaved in months" thanks to his Falstaff role in the play.

