Ian McKellen has been approached to reprise role as Gandalf in Andy Serkis’ upcoming ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

Sir Ian McKellen may be returning to Middle-earth, as the iconic actor recently revealed he has been approached to reprise his role as Gandalf in Andy Serkis’ upcoming The Lord of the Rings films.

In an interview with The Big Issue, McKellen shared that while details are still sparse, there are plans for new movies in the beloved franchise. “I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him,” McKellen said.

At 85, McKellen shows no signs of slowing down, despite a recent on-stage accident that left him with a broken wrist. “I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working,” he told BBC Breakfast.

The new Lord of the Rings films, directed by Andy Serkis and reportedly titled The Hunt for Gollum, are set to release in 2026. With Peter Jackson returning as a producer and original trilogy writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens penning the script, the prospect of McKellen’s return as Gandalf has fans eagerly awaiting more details.

As McKellen recovers and takes time off through the end of 2024, production on the films could begin next year, bringing the legendary wizard back to the big screen once more.

