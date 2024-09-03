GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ian McKellen has been approached to reprise role as Gandalf in Andy Serkis’ upcoming ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

The new ‘Lord of the Rings’ films, directed by Andy Serkis and reportedly titled ‘The Hunt for Gollum’, are set to release in 2026

Updated - September 03, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen | Photo Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Sir Ian McKellen may be returning to Middle-earth, as the iconic actor recently revealed he has been approached to reprise his role as Gandalf in Andy Serkis’ upcoming The Lord of the Rings films.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 review: Treachery afoot in a distilled Middle Earth redemption arc

In an interview with The Big Issue, McKellen shared that while details are still sparse, there are plans for new movies in the beloved franchise. “I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him,” McKellen said.

At 85, McKellen shows no signs of slowing down, despite a recent on-stage accident that left him with a broken wrist. “I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working,” he told BBC Breakfast.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ trailer: Middle Earth comes to life in anime

The new Lord of the Rings films, directed by Andy Serkis and reportedly titled The Hunt for Gollum, are set to release in 2026. With Peter Jackson returning as a producer and original trilogy writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens penning the script, the prospect of McKellen’s return as Gandalf has fans eagerly awaiting more details.

As McKellen recovers and takes time off through the end of 2024, production on the films could begin next year, bringing the legendary wizard back to the big screen once more.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.