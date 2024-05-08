Ian Gelder, best known as Kevan Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’, dies at 74

May 08, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Actor Ian Gelder, best known for his role as Kevan Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has died at 74. His husband, Ben Daniels, confirmed Gelder’s passing due to bile duct cancer in a social media post.

Daniels expressed deep sorrow, describing Gelder as his partner for over 30 years and praising his kindness and acting talent. Gelder’s battle with illness was marked by bravery and a lack of self-pity, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Gelder’s career included roles in various television series such as Doctor Who and Father Brown, as well as stage productions like The Crucible and The Taming of the Shrew. His contributions to Westeros as the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) spanned 12 episodes of HBO’s Emmy-winning Game of Thrones.

