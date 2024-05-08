ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Gelder, best known as Kevan Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’, dies at 74

May 08, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

His husband, Ben Daniels, confirmed Gelder’s passing due to bile duct cancer in a social media post.

The Hindu Bureau

Ian Gelder as Kevan Lannister in HBO’S ‘Game of Thrones’

Actor Ian Gelder, best known for his role as Kevan Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has died at 74. His husband, Ben Daniels, confirmed Gelder’s passing due to bile duct cancer in a social media post.

Daniels expressed deep sorrow, describing Gelder as his partner for over 30 years and praising his kindness and acting talent. Gelder’s battle with illness was marked by bravery and a lack of self-pity, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Gelder’s career included roles in various television series such as Doctor Who and Father Brown, as well as stage productions like The Crucible and The Taming of the Shrew. His contributions to Westeros as the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) spanned 12 episodes of HBO’s Emmy-winning Game of Thrones.

‘Black Mirror’ director Owen Harris joins ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ as lead director
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US