I went to hell and back: Jamie Foxx opens up about health scare, hospitalisation

July 23, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a medical complication

PTI

Jamie Foxx | Photo Credit: LM Otero

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx thanked his family and well-wishers for being continuous support during his road to recovery as he spoke publicly for the first time since his hospitalisation due to an unspecified health problem earlier this year.

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a medical complication, halting production on his Netflix film Back in Action, in which he will star alongside Cameron Diaz.

"I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx said.

The 55-year-old actor said even though he was aware that a lot of people were waiting to hear updates from him, he didn't want them to "see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

"I want you to see me laughing and having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show... And to be honest with you, my sister, Deidra Dixon, and my daughter, Corinne Marie, saved my life. So to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video," he added.

Without sharing the details of his medical condition, Foxx dismissed speculation that he was paralysed or blind.

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. People say what I got. Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine. But I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work. So I want to thank the people who let me work. I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got."

Foxx also released a statement in May, expressing gratitude for the support from fans. Celebrities including actors Dwayne Johnson and Kyla Pratt, and the comedian Gabriel Iglesias showed their support for Foxx in his new post.

Foxx's latest release is Netflix comedy They Cloned Tyrone, which also features John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

