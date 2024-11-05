GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘I Want to Talk’ trailer: Abhishek Bachchan-Shoojit Sircar film promises a heartwarming slice-of-life drama

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and directed by Shoojit Sircar, ‘I Want to Talk’ trailer is set to release in November, 2024

Updated - November 05, 2024 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘I Want to Talk’.

A still from ‘I Want to Talk’. | Photo Credit: Risingsunrsf/YouTube

The makers of I Want to Talk have released the movie’s trailer. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Hindi movie stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

Old video of Abhishek Bachchan reacting to divorce rumours resurfaces

In the trailer, Abhishek is seen in multiple looks as he portrays the extra ordinary journey of Arjun through his various challenges and a unique perspective of the way he sees life. The promise of some life changing lesson is evident but is complimented with the subtle situational humour, which is a signature Sircar style.

The other actors in the movie are Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo. The film promises a heart-warming slice-of-life drama. Describing the film, the makers wrote, “when you know life is unpredictable, remember to talk your heart out. Get ready to witness a story of a man who lives to talk.”

ALSO READ:Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 22, 2024, the film is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Abhishek Bachchan last starred in Ghoomer, the sports drama directed by R Balki. The movie also starred Saiyami Kher in the lead role.

Published - November 05, 2024 01:08 pm IST

