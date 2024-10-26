‘I Want to Talk’ poster: Abhishek Bachchan is a grumpy NRI in Shoojit Sircar’s next

Abhishek Bachchan channels a grumpy-cat look in the first look poster of Shoojit Sircar’s I Walk to Talk. The film is the story of a pot-bellied NRI man and his relationship with his daughter. The film features Abhishek alongside Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goodard, and Johnny Lever.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want to Talk is set to release theatrically on November 22. It was previously scheduled for a November 15 release.

Sircar’s last directorial was the multiple National Award-winning movie Sardar Udham (2021), starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of the Indian revolutionary.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in films such as Housefull 5 and Be Happy.

(with PTI inputs)