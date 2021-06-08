Suruli from ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ will have shades of Rajinikanth, says Dhanush

Tamil star Dhanush participated in a Twitter Spaces session on the occasion of the film’s music launch on Monday

Actor Dhanush made his debut on Twitter Spaces while interacting with the team of his upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram, due to release on Netflix on June 18. “People have a lot of stress in their lives now but Jagame Thandhiram might help them relax a little. Suruli [the name of his character] is one of my favourites. I have already been bugging Karthik [director Karthik Subbaraj] to write a sequel,” said Dhanush.

With over 15,000+ people in attendance, the Spaces — put together by Sony Music South and hosted by stand-up comedian Alexander Babu — saw the presence of director Karthik Subbaraj, music composer Santhosh Narayanan and the rest of the music team.

Dhanush not only patiently answered the questions the team had, but also went on to sing a couple of lines from the song ‘Nethu’ from the film. In Jagame…, Dhanush plays Suruli, a gangster from Madurai, whose path crosses with Peter (James Cosmo), a politically-affluent honcho in London.

Suruli, Dhanush said, will have some shades of Rajinikanth. “I am a huge fan of Rajini sir, and so is director Karthik. Earlier, in my films, I have made a conscious attempt to stay away from any Rajini-isms that might creep into my performances. But for Jagame Thandhiram, Karthik said, ‘Let Rajini be there.’”

This is probably the first time that a leading Indian film star is using the audio-only Twitter Spaces platform to interact with the cast and fans. Dhanush is currently in the US, where he is shooting for Hollywood flick The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. “It [The Gray Man] has been a huge learning opportunity. Though I had only 20 days of shoot, I had to stay for a long time because of COVID-19 protocols. I underwent one-month action training for my part. I have been here for four months now; I am really missing Chennai and home food. I hope to be back in the next two weeks.”