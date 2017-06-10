I suggested the title ‘When Harry met Sejal’, says Ranbir but SRK disagrees

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he was the one who suggested the title of Imtiaz Ali’s new movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Ranbir on Saturday said when he suggested that the film should be named When Harry Met Sejal and that everyone laughed it off.

The first look of the movie was released on Friday after which Shah Rukh Khan tweeted saying, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it... the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn’t win the Rs 5,000 reward.”

SRK was referring to the reward of Rs 5,000 given by the film’s team to anyone who could come up with the perfect title.

When asked about SRK’s tweet, Ranbir joked, “It’s my title, I gave the title for the film... the sad part is not that Shah Rukh sir is not giving me credit but that I was not aware about the reward. Shah Rukh sir I am coming to Mannat (Shah Rukh’s bungalow)..cash please.”

The actor said they discussed the title of the movie while they both were shooting for their respective films at Mehboob Studio.

“We were discussing about the title and I suggested When Harry Met Sejal.. everyone laughed at it and said it’s a ‘bakwas’ title. Cut to today... the poster of the film is out with the title that I gave. I am happy that I am a small part of this film.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is excited about the Imtiaz Ali-directed film.

“To be honest it’s by far the most exciting actor-director duo, it has Pritam’s music and Anushka Sharma too is part of the film. I am looking forward to it.”

There were reports that Ranbir will have a cameo appearance in this film but he rubbished this news. “I wish I had but no,” he said.

When asked how he feels when actors like Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal praise his work, Ranbir said, “Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal are stalwarts of this industry and I have learnt acting by just observing them and seeing their films. I hope I don’t let them down. Aamir Khan has been sweet and supportive in my entire career.”

Ranbir said when Bombay Velvet did not do well, Aamir reached out to him.

“He came to my house straight and was with me the entire day and spoke to me about the film industry, the hits and flops. His love for me is very deep. I appreciate that and if they like my work it feels great. I hope I can live up to the expectations of Aamir sir.”

Ranbir is currently promoting Jagga Jasoos. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the Anurag Basu-directed film is due for release on July 14.