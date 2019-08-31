‘I missed Thalaivar’s entry in Chandramukhi,' says Sharath Kamal

I have been a big movie buff since childhood. I really like going to cinema halls, and feel that it is the best kind of uninterrupted entertainment for three hours.

Since I am a big Rajinikanth fan, I have watched a number of his films at Albert Theatre. I have also frequented Devi Cinemas, where a lot of big-star films were released. There are a lot of eateries near Devi as well; so watching a film there, followed by some food at Buhari, was a regular practice.

I remember watching Baasha in the theatre when I was young, but it didn’t hit me so much back then. Recently, on a Sunday morning, I watched its re-release along with my brother, Rajath Kamal, in the theatre, and had goosebumps whenever Rajini came on the big screen.

Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Jyotika and Prabhu in a still from Chandramukhi | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

One of my most unforgettable movie-going experience happened when Chandramukhi released. We had got tickets at Udhayam Theatre, and were running super late for the show. Now, every Rajini fan will know that the most important part of the experience is the manner in which the title ‘Superstar Rajini’ rolls out, and the amazing piece of music that goes along with it. It gets you ready for the darshan of Thalaivar. I didn’t want to miss that, and so was in a tearing hurry that morning. After the frenzy, we went and sat inside the theatre... only to realise that we were in the wrong screen that was playing some other film. All of us burst out laughing, because even the guy checking the tickets had not seen it because of the hurry we were in. We immediately trooped to the actual screen that was playing Chandramukhi, only to realise that we had missed the title track!

I watched The Lion King recently at INOX-Delhi and would rate that as my best experience so far. It was fantastic — bucket seats, pillow, blankets, and a buzzer that you can press for someone to attend to you in case you need something. It is an experience by itself, even though the ticket was very expensive (₹1,200).

Did you know? At 890 days, Chandramukhi still holds the record for a Tamil film with the longest theatrical run. Only Magadheera (2009), at 1,000 days, has had a longer run among south Indian films.

It was the first south Indian film to auction merchandise used by artistes during filming.

Besides Telugu, Hindi and Bhojpuri, Chandramukhi was also dubbed into German and Turkish languages.

Watching The Lion King was nostalgic because I have watched the original and the stage play as well. I love the worlds inhabited by Simba and Mufasa, and was excited to watch how it would look in 2019, and it certainly met my expectations. I love watching films that have such nostalgia value — I remember, way back in 1992, watching Aladdin in an Andhra Pradesh village because my chitthi insisted we go for an English film. Recently, I took my daughter to the latest version of Aladdin, and it was very special.

I’m also happy that the film industry is doing a lot of sports films, and I’m sure the fraternity will look at a table tennis-based script or biopic. The moment we win an Olympic medal, which I hope is very soon, I’m sure that it will materialise.

(As told to Srinivasa Ramanujam)