‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel in the works

February 07, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI

Jennifer Love Hewitt. | Photo Credit: AP

Sony Pictures is reviving its popular slasher franchise I Know What You Did Last Summer with a sequel movie and lead stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr are in talks to reprise their roles.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been roped in to direct the film, with Leah McKendrick on board to write the script. Neal H Moritz is also in talks to return as producer.

The original movie follows four young friends bound by a tragic accident who are reunited when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town. It was a global hit and helped launch the careers of Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe.

Plot details for the upcoming installment are unknown.

