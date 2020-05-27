‘I had questions for Nolan everyday,’ says John David Washington on ‘Tenet’

Actor John David Washington has revealed that he had so many questions regarding the plot of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming actioner Tenet that he used to constantly bug the director.

Tenet is Nolan’s first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk and features a star-studded cast of Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps by the studio Warner Bros, Nolan had previously called the movie an “espionage thriller that spans several countries“.

Speaking to Geoff Keighley during the film’s second trailer launch on Fortnite, Washington said, “Every day I had questions for (Nolan). But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently.”

“It was important that the actors could track the story correctly, so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely,” the actor added.

The “BlackKklansman” star said he was “surprised” by some of the information that Nolan decided to give to the audience through the second trailer.

“Really, it’s interesting, because there are just little nuggets of information and just breadcrumbs of information about the movie that I’m surprised (Nolan) was willing to reveal. And I love that he did,” Washington added.

Tenet is expected to be released worldwide in July.