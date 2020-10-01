I had a whole project planned with him: AR Rahman on SPB

In this video, AR Rahman talks about how he had an entire project planned with SPB before COVID-19 struck

AR Rahman talks about how he had an entire project planned with SP Balasubrahmanyam before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He fondly reminisces about how the late singer was very excited about the idea.

“In January, I saw a recording of him singing ‘En Kadhale’ and it sounded just the same. In fact, after seeing the recording, I called him and said, ‘why don’t we take songs that you have not sung for me, of the past 10 years, and do an unplugged version?’ He was very excited. We almost planned the recording and even the arrangement was fixed and that’s when COVID-19 happened. There’s no use brooding over his loss, we should celebrate him,” the music director said.