‘I don’t play the best friend role any more’: Sumukhi Suresh on 'Pushpavalli'

Sumukhi Suresh greets me like an old friend on the phone. “We always speak during the highlight moments of my life,” she says. And there have been quite a few of those, including a stand-up special, judging a reality show for upcoming comics and, now, the second season of her Amazon Prime Video show, Pushpavalli.

Released in December 2017, the titular character is an introverted girl from Bhopal who moves all the way to Bengaluru to pursue (read stalk) a man she thinks is romantically interested in her. Written and played by 32-year-old Suresh, the show’s eight binge-worthy episodes had us rooting for Pushpavalli, even when the things she said or did were clearly not acceptable. “I wrote her as someone who is reserved, so viewers felt more sympathetic. At the end of season one, she is left embarrassed and treated badly by everyone around her. So she is in an irrational, vengeful place,” says Suresh.

Quirks to the fore

The core cast remains the same, with Manish Anand (Nikhil Rao), Naveen Richard (Pankaj) and Ashok Pathak (T-Boi) reprising their roles. Actor Vidyuth Gargi is a new addition — a social media teaser shows him seated next to Pushpavalli in what looks like an engagement. “We wrote the script and character around [Gargi’s] quirks, so it felt more natural,” says Suresh. While she helms the writers’ room, Ayesha Nair (Adulting, What the Folks) and Sumaira Shaik (Son of Abish) are also part of the team, with Richard and director Debbie Rao giving inputs.

Ask what the show has done for her career at large, and she says, “Immediately, it didn’t do a lot for me. But over the past one year, I have noticed that a lot of people have discovered it, and come for my live events because of it.” She adds that people also now see her as someone who is able to play a lead, who can hold a scene by herself. “I don’t play the best friend role any more.”

Naveen Richard and Manish Anand in a still from Pushpavalli Season Two

No to the gender card

On several instances, Suresh has mentioned that she doesn’t like being pigeonholed into the “woman comic” slot. Her aim is to be great at whatever she does, irrespective of gender. Being part of a reality show for stand-ups like Comicstaan, she is glad to see more women making their presence felt. “We should learn from men. Even when they fail, they move on. We tend to obsess. And on shows like this, a woman failing can seem like they have let down the entire gender. We need to move away from that mindset and focus on individual achievements,” she says. Suresh calls on women to fangirl more about other women, the way men do about practically anyone they admire, be it film stars or influencers. “Support them vocally, and even if you don’t like their work, make sure you give them feedback. That way, we know there is an audience that wants to listen to a female perspective.” All the feedback for her comedy (good or bad) started coming in only after she was in Pushpavalli.

Working with a largely female team for her début web series on a major platform such as Prime Video, Suresh admits that her intention was to tell a story for women. “I don’t mean to sound repetitive, but it’s a fact that we don’t give big girls such roles. There are no non-stereotypical traits on screen [in recent years]. No Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi or Smita Patil. When I got the chance to put out a face that is not typical, I took it, and it worked,” she explains. So when asked what happens if the second season doesn’t do as well as the first, she is prepared for it. “If it fails, it fails. I cannot do anything about it. I’ll just have to move on to the next project with lessons learnt.”

With experience in different forms of creative entertainment, which aspect does she enjoy the most? “Writing and acting, because it doesn’t feel like a chore,” she says. This explains why Suresh is currently working on three different scripts for web series, which will hopefully find producers soon. As for stand-up, she says, “I know somewhere I do it to prove a point. Not as much as before, but 20% of it is for this reason.”

Improv, which is where she started her career, is just a way of life now. “I apply it in every situation, even when we have a conflict in the writers’ room. It is also how I deal with the pressure to get married. What if I don’t find someone? Then I’ll just have to live by myself, which is not so bad,” she says. However, she warns against trying the ‘Yes, and’ method when you are on the edge of a cliff — “That will not end well,” she concludes with a laugh.

Season two of Pushpavalli is available on Amazon Prime Video from March 13.