I died with my daughter: Vijay Antony pens emotional note following daughter’s death

September 22, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

On Thursday, music director-turned-actor Vijay Antony shared a statement on the demise of his 16-year-old daughter, Meera. The teenager was found dead at their house in Alwarpet in the early hours of Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Police said it was a case of suicide.

In the emotionally-worded statement, he said that his daughter was a brave girl who is now in a better place that’s devoid of caste, religion, money, jealousy, deceit and poverty.

Vijay Antony concluded the post by stating that she will be instrumental in the good deeds he’ll soon be doing in her name.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)