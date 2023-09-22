HamberMenu
I died with my daughter: Vijay Antony pens emotional note following daughter’s death

In a statement, the music composer and actor said that his daughter was a brave girl who is now in a better place

September 22, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Antony

Vijay Antony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On Thursday, music director-turned-actor Vijay Antony shared a statement on the demise of his 16-year-old daughter, Meera. The teenager was found dead at their house in Alwarpet in the early hours of Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Police said it was a case of suicide.

ALSO READ
Teen daughter of prominent actor, music composer found dead in Chennai

In the emotionally-worded statement, he said that his daughter was a brave girl who is now in a better place that’s devoid of caste, religion, money, jealousy, deceit and poverty.

Vijay Antony concluded the post by stating that she will be instrumental in the good deeds he’ll soon be doing in her name.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

