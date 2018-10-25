I didn’t have a cakewalk in cinema, says Tovino Thomas

In reel life, Tovino Thomas is a star and he has worked really hard to become one. Meanwhile, in real life too he became a superhero with his benevolent actions during the recent floods. In an interview with Friday Review, Tovino talks about his journey, his career choices and why he prefers to be different from the rest of the pack.

In just over five years or so, you have made your way to the top. Was it an easy journey or are there stories of toil that the world doesn’t know about?

It has never been an easy journey. I have worked as an assistant director in Theevram and then I played roles of varying shades, which earned me some space initially. With Ennu Ninte Moideen things changed for the better. In fact, most of the roles that I did came to me after being rejected by others. I chose them because of the potential. Every film that I have chosen has been crucial in my career, be it a hit or a flop.

Cinema, according to me, has to keep a balance in three aspects — as an art form, as a business and an entertainment option. I choose my projects based on this. After Guppy and Godha, it was Oru Mexican Aparatha that finally gave me bankability as an actor. It was never a cakewalk. If Theevandi has become a big success, the road to it has been through a flop called Koothara and Starring Pournami, which was shelved midway. Those films brought me closer to Theevandi’s director Fellini T P and its scenarist Vini Viswalal. So every film has its significance.

Unlike most other heroes, how come you continue to do multi-starrers, like Aami and the forthcoming Lucifer?

My instinct about such roles has never gone wrong and I don’t feel insecure while doing multi-starrers. I may be doing supporting roles in some, but at the same time I am playing the hero elsewhere. The set of audience and the reach that Aami gave me was amazing. I shot for only six days but I would be among those who benefitted the most from Aami.

When we are part of mainstream cinema, we want our movies to be seen by maximum viewers. When I was offered a brief but genuine role in a high-profile film like Lucifer, I had no doubts while accepting it. I think I get more experience as an actor when I do films in which I am not the hero.

How was it being directed by Prithviraj, a fellow hero until now, in Lucifer?

I was surprised to see his transformation into a director. There were no confusions that you would expect from a debutant and he works like an experienced filmmaker. He is well planned and is very sure about what he is doing.

Did that encourage you to become a director yourself?

It’s a dream for sure. But when I see the brilliant movies that are being made, I get scared. When I have the courage to make a mark, I will attempt one.

You were actively involved with rescue operations during the recent floods. How was the experience like?

The issues that used to worry me a lot earlier have become easier to handle now. That was the big learning experience. I was doing my duty as a human being and there is nothing beyond that.

Many of your characters, like those in Mayaanadhi, Maradona, Tharangam and even Theevandi had grey shades to it. Do you think about the risk of getting branded in that image?

I think the time of ideal heroes is over. We all are flawed in real life. As for getting branded, it can happen by doing too many ideal characters as well. Of course, if an interesting story comes to me where I have to play an ideal character, I will certainly do it.

When most of the heroes in Malayalam are hesitant to do intimate scenes on screen, you have no qualms about doing it...

When we don’t have a problem watching a murder or violence on screen, why should there be a problem in watching an intimate scene? I have never done a vulgar scene or an indecent one. As an actor I have to do what my character is supposed to do.

Now that you are doing Maari 2, have you got plans to do more films in other languages?

It is my dream to get international acclaim. In the current scheme of things you need not go anywhere else because great films are being made in Malayalam. Still I did Maari 2 as it was the kind of character that I might not get here.

About your next release, Madhupal’s Oru Kuprasidha Payyan...

Oru Kuprasidha Payyan is an emotional drama, a thriller and also a courtroom drama. When the system tries to corner a person, regardless of how powerful he is, it will be difficult for him to get out of such a situation. It’s a relevant theme that makes some brave statements.

Your future projects?

I am shooting for Jose Sebastian’s Ente Ummante Peru. After that I will join the next schedule of Salim Ahamed’s And the Oscar Goes To… I am doing an extended cameo in Manu Ashokan’s début venture. Then there is Aashiq Abu’s Virus. And also Looka and Kalki.

With so many commitments, you should be living out of a suitcase, of late?

(Laughs) When you work too much, it affects your health. Then you start working out and dieting. And, more importantly, you miss your family. In fact, I didn’t have a vacation, ever since Guppy. And I don’t regret it.