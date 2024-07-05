ADVERTISEMENT

I choose to win: Hina Khan cuts her hair off as she undergoes chemotherapy

Updated - July 05, 2024 12:45 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Television star Hina Khan was recently diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

Popular television star Hina Khan, who recently shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans, cut her hair short after the first chemotherapy session and said she is giving herself every chance to "win this battle".

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, undergoing treatment

The 36-year-old, best known for her role in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared the video on her Instagram where her mother is seen weeping as the actor chops off her hair.

"To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win," the actor posted.

She thanked her boyfriend, mother and others for supporting her through this journey, calling them ‘MY PEOPLE’ and asked her fans to pray for her. Hina has also appeared in films like Hacked (2020) and Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024).

