GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I choose to win: Hina Khan cuts her hair off as she undergoes chemotherapy

Television star Hina Khan was recently diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

Updated - July 05, 2024 12:45 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 12:19 pm IST

PTI
Actor Hina Khan.

Actor Hina Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI/AP

Popular television star Hina Khan, who recently shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans, cut her hair short after the first chemotherapy session and said she is giving herself every chance to "win this battle".

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, undergoing treatment

The 36-year-old, best known for her role in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared the video on her Instagram where her mother is seen weeping as the actor chops off her hair.

"To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win," the actor posted.

She thanked her boyfriend, mother and others for supporting her through this journey, calling them ‘MY PEOPLE’ and asked her fans to pray for her. Hina has also appeared in films like Hacked (2020) and Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024).

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.