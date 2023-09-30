I apologise to Siddharth, says Shivarajkumar

September 30, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

Reacting to Thursday’s incident in which actor Siddharth’s press conference was disrupted by Kannada activists, superstar Shivarajkumar apologised to the actor on behalf of the Kannada film industry.

The 61-year-old addressed the issue while speaking at the protest held by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) as part of the Karnataka bandh called to oppose the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

‘Tolerant people’

“We Kannadigas are very tolerant people. We are known to love films of all languages, and we are appreciated globally for our welcoming nature. What happened with Siddharth was not correct. I apologise to him on behalf of the industry,” said Mr. Shivarajkumar.

Siddharth was in the city to promote the Kannada dubbed version of his Tamil film Chithha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest, at the Sri Gururaja Kalyaana Mantapa at High Grounds, Gandhinagar, was attended by Kannada actors such as Darshan, Dhruva Sarja, ‘Duniya’ Vijay, Shruthi, Pooja Gandhi, Bhavana, Sriimurali, Srinigara Kitty, and others. “There is no point in actors gathering for a protest for such an important issue,” began Mr. Shivarajkumar in his speech.

“The onus lies on the leaders of both the States (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) to come up with an amicable solution. The film industry’s support will always be there. Let’s not forget that a farmer’s problem is the same, be it in Karnataka or in Tamil Nadu,” said the veteran actor.

Meanwhile, actor Jaggesh took to social media to inform people that he was unable to attend the protest owing to ill health. While Yash, who is in London as part of the preparations for his next project, was missing at the protest, the other noteable star absent at the event was Sudeep, who is currently shooting for his next film out of town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.