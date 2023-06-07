HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘I Am Sybil’: Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson to star in film on Multiple Personality Disorder

The film, based on Debbie Nathan’s 2011 book, tells the real story of the world’s first mainstream case of dissociative identity disorder

June 07, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson | Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell

Hollywood actors Elle Fanning and Sarah Paulson are all set to star in a new film from writer-director Mirrah Foulkes titled I Am Sybil. The film, based on a best-selling book, tells the real story of the world’s first mainstream case of dissociative identity disorder (or, best-known as multiple personality disorder).

ALSO READ
‘Moon Knight’ Season 1 review: Oscar Issac revels in metaphysical meditation of mind-forged manacles

Sybil is the pseudonym that Flora Rheta Schreiber gave in her 1973 book Sybil for a young woman named Shirley Mason. The book examined the treatment that psychologist Connie Wilbur gave to Shirley who manifested 16 distinct personalities due to sexual and physical abuse. However, the new film is based on Debbie Nathan’s 2011 book Sybil Exposed: The Extraordinary Story Behind the Famous Multiple Personality Case, which exposed the truth behind the real story.

According to Deadline, Fanning might play Mason and Paulson might star as Wilbur in the new film. I Am Sybil has a script written by Foulkes and Jen Silverman. Jennifer Todd Pictures, Annapurna and The Gotham Group are bankrolling the project.

ALSO READ
A short film on child abuse and dissociative identity disorder

Notably, the story of Sybil has previously given birth to two television movie adaptations — NBC’s 1976 film starring Sally Field and Joanne Woodward, and CBS’s 2007 film starring Tammy Blanchard, Jessica Lange and JoBeth Williams.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.