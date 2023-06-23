ADVERTISEMENT

I am struck by the similarity of Titanic disaster itself: Cameron on Titan submersible tragedy

June 23, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

James Cameron, who directed the 1997 epic romance and disaster film ‘Titanic’, says many people in the deep-submergence engineering community were concerned about the submarine

PTI

Director James Cameron | Photo Credit: AP

Titanic filmmaker James Cameron has said he is struck by the similarities between the 1912 sinking of the iconic ship and the tragic death of a group of passengers aboard a submersible that was en route to see its remains. The Hollywood veteran, known for directing the 1997 feature film Titanic about the disaster, said many people in the deep-submergence engineering community were concerned about the submarine.

ALSO READ
All about ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: James Cameron and his cast on returning to Pandora

"A number of you know of the top players in the community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and needed to be certified and so on.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night. And many people died as a result," Cameron said in an interview with ABC News.

The filmmaker, who has been on 33 deep-sea dives himself to visit the Titanic's wreckage site, said its "surreal" that a similar incident has taken place on the same site after over 100 years. "For a very similar tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
James Cameron admits, “Jack might have lived in Titanic,” but there are “variables”

On Thursday, rescue teams found outer parts of the submersible near the site of the Titanic ship wreckage. OceanGate, the company that led the mission, said the 5 passengers are dead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US