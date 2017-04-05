I am more confident after Kaatru Veliyidai, says RJ Balaji

He made his full-fledged acting debut four years ago in Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru. Now, with Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, RJ Balaji has moved from being just the hero’s comic friend to a character artiste (he plays an orthopaedic surgeon named Illyas Hussain). He speaks to us about how this changes things for him:

Was working with Mani Ratnam all that it is made out to be?

After the very first day, I lost that unreal feeling of doing a ‘Mani Ratnam film’. My 10 days of shooting were a period of great learning and unlearning. He makes sure no one has any fear or anxiety on the sets, and all of us had a good time. I feel I’m more confident as an actor after doing Kaatru Veliyidai. And, doing a Mani Ratnam film will be a matter of lifetime pride, when I sit back and rewind after 20 to 30 years.

Kaatru Veliyidai seems to be showing a toned-down version of the usually talkative Balaji...

I just see it as a character written by Mani sir. It definitely won’t be the usual Balaji that people identify with. The regular characteristics and so-called templates that people associate with me won’t be there. All my upcoming roles won’t just be the usual hero’s friend, doing comedy and giving ‘love ideas’. I feel I can do much more than that and these roles would be serious, sensible, with a lot of scope to perform. I’ve had a very good time shooting for Thaana Serndha Koottam so far, and in Mahesh 23, I play a character within the actual story.

Any unforgettable moments with Mani Ratnam?

When Mani sir likes what he sees, the most he will say is ‘it was nice’. I managed to get him to say that thrice. Later, Karthi told me that it took him a week’s time to get the same comment. We had lots of healthy interactions and also used to play table tennis.

As a fanboy, can you recollect your favourite songs over these 25 years of Rah-mani-a?

I am a 90s kid, and by the time Alaipayuthey released, I had developed my individual music sense and taste. All the songs from Alaipayuthey are very close to me. I keep revisiting the songs of Thiruda Thiruda, Roja, Bombay, Ayutha Ezhuthu and Kannathil Muthamittal.