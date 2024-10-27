‘I am Kathalan’ trailer: Naslen is a hacker fueled by revenge in ‘Premalu’ director’s next

The trailer of I am Kathalan, actor Naslen’s upcoming Malayalam film with Premalu-maker Girish AD, was released by the makers on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Written by Sajin Cherukayil, the film is set for a release on November 7.

The trailer shows Naslen as a hacker who uses a pseudonym — Kathalan — to hack into the systems of a private company called Royal Periyadan, owned by Dileesh Pothan’s character. We aren’t given the full details of Kathalan’s motives, only that his actions are driven by a desire for revenge. Meanwhile, we also see Lijomol Jose’s character attempt to unmask the man behind the hacks.

I am Kathalan also features Sajin, Anishma Anilkumar, Vineeth Vasudevan, Vineeth Viswam, Arshad Ali, and Kiran Josey.

With music scored by Sidhartha Pradeep, the film has cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, Dr. Paul Varghese, and Krishnamoorthy under the banner of Hit Makers Entertainments, with Tinu Thomas as co-producer.

I am Kathalan marks the the fourth collaboration between Naslen and Girish after Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Super Sharanya, and Premalu. Notably, the two are set to return for a sequel to Premalu, set to release in 2025.

