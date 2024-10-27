GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘I am Kathalan’ trailer: Naslen is a hacker fueled by revenge in ‘Premalu’ director’s next

Also starring Dileesh Pothan, Lijomol Jose, and Anishma Anilkumar, the film is set to release on November 7

Published - October 27, 2024 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Naslen in a still from ‘I am Kathalan’

Naslen in a still from ‘I am Kathalan’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of I am Kathalan, actor Naslen’s upcoming Malayalam film with Premalu-maker Girish AD, was released by the makers on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Written by Sajin Cherukayil, the film is set for a release on November 7.

The trailer shows Naslen as a hacker who uses a pseudonym — Kathalan — to hack into the systems of a private company called Royal Periyadan, owned by Dileesh Pothan’s character. We aren’t given the full details of Kathalan’s motives, only that his actions are driven by a desire for revenge. Meanwhile, we also see Lijomol Jose’s character attempt to unmask the man behind the hacks.

Khalid Rahman’s next, starring Naslen and Lukman Avaran, titled ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’

I am Kathalan also features Sajin, Anishma Anilkumar, Vineeth Vasudevan, Vineeth Viswam, Arshad Ali, and Kiran Josey.

With music scored by Sidhartha Pradeep, the film has cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, Dr. Paul Varghese, and Krishnamoorthy under the banner of Hit Makers Entertainments, with Tinu Thomas as co-producer.

I am Kathalan marks the the fourth collaboration between Naslen and Girish after Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Super Sharanya, and Premalu. Notably, the two are set to return for a sequel to Premalu, set to release in 2025.

‘Premalu 2’ announced: Film starring hit pair Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju to release in 2025

Published - October 27, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.