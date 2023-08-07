HamberMenu
‘I Am Groot’ Season 2 trailer: Mischievous Baby Groot returns for a fun adventure across galaxy

The second season of ‘I Am Groot’, which has Vin Diesel returning to voice Groot, premieres on Disney+ on September 6

August 07, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘I Am Groot’

A still from ‘I Am Groot’ | Photo Credit: Marvel

The trailer for the second season of Marvel’s mini-series I Am Groot is here. The trailer was released today in the US on the occasion of the National Tree Day.

The one-minute trailer shows Baby Groot having fun while getting into trouble as he travels through the galaxy. “The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments,” reads the description from Marvel.

Interestingly, the trailer also shows a glimpse of The Watcher (who was introduced in Marvel’s What If...?) observing Groot’s adventure. Vin Diesel is once again voicing Groot while writer-director Kirsten Lepore also returns to helm the five-episode second season.

The second season of I Am Groot premieres on Disney+ on September 6

