‘I always knew someone would feed me’

It’s been almost 20 years since Manav Kaul arrived at Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) aboard the Punjab Mail in 1998. Since his days of struggle, Kaul has acted in several films, written and directed for the stage and also published two books. This Friday, he will feature alongside Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu, where he finally gets to play the role he’s desired for long. “I was bored playing the villain and reading scripts where people don’t know how to write a grey character,” he says. “I was blown away by the script. It’s like Hrishikesh Mukherjee[’s work] because Suresh Triveni writes about small mundane things, with humour that is very difficult to catch if you haven’t lived it.”

The film captures the aspirations and dreams of a lower-middle class family. It’s something Kaul astutely deciphers, because he’s lived it himself. Plus, director-writer Triveni got him to bust a move in the film and the actor is most grateful to his Sunny Dance Club days, one of many entrepreneurial ventures from his childhood. “My mother is very happy. She was sick of me dying in every film and having to leave the theatre before I die,” laughs Kaul.

Friendly encounters

As the son of a military man who spent most of his life abroad, Kaul’s father spoke English impeccably. “When I came to Bombay, my English was pathetic, I could only say ‘My name is Manav Kaul’,” he remembers explaining his aversion to the language. “I never learned English because he spoke English.

Similarly, when my mother [who introduced him to Chandrakanta Santati and Chitralekha]used to read a lot, I didn’t want to read because she read.” Kaul’s stubborn avoidance eventually became a way of life. What started as a means to impress girls — by having reams of works by Anton Chekhov, Anton Chekhov, Saul Bellow and Stendhal displayed prominently — gave way to his own passion. A dearth of work and ample free time made Kaul devour, often on loan, international literature. “I never considered money and I never had it. I always knew someone would feed me,” he says. “All my friends were poor and they came from a chawl and I thought it was normal.”

His humble beginnings have been oft documented: growing up in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, Kaul nearly never attended school. Instead he focused on selling kites, goli biscuits, scrounging up coins in the river Narmada and playing every sport available. “In small towns nobody takes school seriously, I used to study the last month [before exams] only because my brother was very good at studies so that was a curse,” he laughs. After a brief stint as a swimming champion, Kaul chased the stage while living in friends’ houses and garages in Bhopal. But when ennui struck, Kaul left it all behind in the blink of an eye. “I was performing for the same audience. I was thirsty and hungry [for more], I wanted to go to Delhi,” recalls the 40-year-old. Admittedly, his decision was naive, stupid and reckless even; coming to Mumbai on a whim when a ticket to the Capital wasn’t available.

Fighting ennui

Years have passed since the impromptu move to the city, and while the actor isn’t as trigger-happy, he’s still remains steadfastly determined and idealistic. “My huge problem is that I get bored and I confess it. [Then people] leave me,” he shrugs. It’s happened before and might just occur again. In 2012, after immersing himself in theatre and getting rave reviews for his play Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane, the actor distanced himself from the stage. “Because I said no to so many people I got no work,” he recounts life during that time when Kai Po Che! happened. “Then I got City Lights (2014) and I got hungry again, but I feel something challenging has to come otherwise I’m okay with doing nothing.”

He ends our conversation with a bizarre anecdote about chancing upon an article while reading in the loo. “I took an old newspaper and I was reading an interview with this musician, I don’t remember his name,” he says. The unidentified artiste had hit a rough patch in his career, spent time travelling to overcome his depression and finally returned to making music, which turned out to be a hit. “He said that, ‘I travelled the world and I met a lot of people and I realised it doesn’t matter’,” says Kaul. “I was young then but I read [the words] again: it doesn’t matter. I was thinking about that, ‘it doesn’t matter’.” The line has impacted Kaul forever, changing his approach to writing, theatre and acting. “I love hard work but I don’t take [things] seriously. But I [do] give it my all, otherwise it won’t work,” he concludes.