ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Schafer to be seen in 'Blade Runner 2099'

Published - June 14, 2024 01:08 pm IST

She is the second Euphoria main cast member to book a new series, joining Eric Dane

PTI

Hunter Schafer | Photo Credit: Scott A Garfitt

Actor Hunter Schafer is the latest addition to Blade Runner 2099. She will star opposite Michelle Yeoh in the Prime Video series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Yeoh cast in Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’

She is the second Euphoria main cast member to book a new series, joining Eric Dane, Deadline reported. Details regarding Schafer’s role and the show’s plot have not been disclosed yet.

Blade Runner 2099 is a Prime Video limited series following up the 2017 movie sequel Blade Runner 2049. It marks the latest expansion of the sci-fi franchise based on Philip K. Dick’s seminal novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, which kicked off with Ridley Scott’s classic 1982 film, Blade Runner. Denis Villeneuve released a sequel to Scott’s title in 2017 starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford titled Blade Runner 2045, the most recent title in the franchise for the big screen.

'Blade Runner 2049' review: Breathtaking but lacking in substance

Production began overseas in the spring, following a delay of nearly a year due to the double strikes of 2023. While it originally had been set to shoot in Belfast, the show wound up relocating to Prague following the work stoppage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US