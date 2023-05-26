ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Schafer of ‘Euphoria’ joins David Lowery’s ‘Mother Mary’

May 26, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The film, set in the world of pop music, stars Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel

The Hindu Bureau

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer, known for playing Jules in Euphoria, has signed a deal to feature in David Lowery’s third A24 outing Mother Mary, Deadline reported.

Lowery’s follow-up to The Green Knight and A Ghost Story is an epic melodrama set in the world of pop music. The film stars Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway and Emmy-winning actor-director Michaela Coel. According to Deadline, the film follows a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel). Schafer will play Hilda, the assistant of Coel’s designer Sam, the publication reported.

Mother Mary will be shot in Germany. Lowery has also penned the screenplay.

Hunter Schafer shot to fame playing Jules, a trans girl and Zendaya’s love interest, in Euphoria. Her upcoming projects include The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds& Snakes and Yorgos Lanthimos’s And.

