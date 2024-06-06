ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hunger Games’ star Tom Blyth joins ‘Watch Dogs’ adaptation

Updated - June 06, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 01:43 pm IST

The ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ actor will co-star with ‘Talk To Me‘s Sophie Wilde in the upcoming videogame adaptation

The Hindu Bureau

Tom Blyth in a still from ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Tom Blyth, the rising talent from Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to co-star with Talk To Me’s Sophie Wilde in New Regency’s upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game Watch Dogs. Directed by French genre filmmaker Mathieu Turi, the film looks to bring the world of high-stakes hacking and underground networks to the big screen.

New Regency confirmed Blyth’s role following an earlier report by Deadline that Wilde was in talks for the project. The screenplay, initially drafted by Christie LeBlanc, has undergone revisions by Victoria Bata. The film is being produced by Yariv Milchan, CEO of New Regency, alongside Natalie Lehmann, President of Motion Pictures and Television at New Regency, and Margaret Boykin, Head of Content at Ubisoft Film & Television.

Watch Dogs, a franchise developed by Ubisoft, has captivated over 50 million players worldwide with its immersive hacking-oriented open world set against the backdrop of technologically controlled cities. The series has expanded into books and comics, maintaining a strong following since the release of its latest entry, Watch Dogs: Legion, in late 2020.

Blyth, who rose to fame as Coriolanus Snow in the recent Hunger Games prequel is also working on the independent feature Plainclothes and a starring role in Michael Winterbottom’s adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s A Farewell to Arms. Blyth’s previous work includes roles in HBO’s The Gilded Age and Terence Davies’s Benediction for BBC Films.

'Everything Now' series review: Sophie Wilde's performance uplifts sensitive teen dramedy
