GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Hunger Games’ star Tom Blyth joins ‘Watch Dogs’ adaptation

The ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ actor will co-star with ‘Talk To Me‘s Sophie Wilde in the upcoming videogame adaptation

Updated - June 06, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 01:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Blyth in a still from ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Tom Blyth in a still from ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Tom Blyth, the rising talent from Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to co-star with Talk To Me’s Sophie Wilde in New Regency’s upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game Watch Dogs. Directed by French genre filmmaker Mathieu Turi, the film looks to bring the world of high-stakes hacking and underground networks to the big screen.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ movie review: Middling addition to the franchise

New Regency confirmed Blyth’s role following an earlier report by Deadline that Wilde was in talks for the project. The screenplay, initially drafted by Christie LeBlanc, has undergone revisions by Victoria Bata. The film is being produced by Yariv Milchan, CEO of New Regency, alongside Natalie Lehmann, President of Motion Pictures and Television at New Regency, and Margaret Boykin, Head of Content at Ubisoft Film & Television.

Ubisoft announces live-action ‘Watch Dogs’ adaptation based on popular videogame series

Watch Dogs, a franchise developed by Ubisoft, has captivated over 50 million players worldwide with its immersive hacking-oriented open world set against the backdrop of technologically controlled cities. The series has expanded into books and comics, maintaining a strong following since the release of its latest entry, Watch Dogs: Legion, in late 2020.

Blyth, who rose to fame as Coriolanus Snow in the recent Hunger Games prequel is also working on the independent feature Plainclothes and a starring role in Michael Winterbottom’s adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s A Farewell to Arms. Blyth’s previous work includes roles in HBO’s The Gilded Age and Terence Davies’s Benediction for BBC Films.

‘Everything Now’ series review: Sophie Wilde’s performance uplifts sensitive teen dramedy

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.