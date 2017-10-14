Humour and irreverence are what I hide behind: Mrs. Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna

As I enter Twinkle Khanna’s breezy, sea-facing apartment in Juhu, I pass Akshay Kumar as he escorts a guest out to the door. We exchange smiles and I head towards an empty room to wait for Twinkle while she wraps up another meeting. The sea outside is calm but I can see strands of grey clouds gathering ominously. Twinkle walks in a little later. “You arrived 15 minutes early, and I ended my meeting eight minutes late,” she tells me, keeping a meticulous tab of her day in a pink diary titled ‘Daily Journal’.

The 42-year-old writer, columnist, entrepreneur and former actor takes me around her home, looking for a suitable place for the interview. She goes into an office that her husband has occupied, and after a short powwow over who uses the room, Akshay graciously leaves.

He returns 15 minutes later and settles down next to us, listening intently to Twinkle. Two questions later, she turns to him and says, “You’re making me very conscious.”“I was just giving you company,” he responds. “I like your company but not right now,” she declares, as he exits the room again.

There seems to be seldom a dull moment in Twinkle’s life. The author of two books, Mrs. Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, she has her hands full with a regular newspaper column, a third book, an interior designer store and a small candle factory.

Agenda for the day

“I feel I have this endless to-do list,” she says, showing me her diary. In it is a neatly written list of nine tasks for the day: From writing a portion of her upcoming book to buying paper plates and food for her daughter Nitara’s birthday party. “The other day, my homoeopath told me, ‘I think you should spend some of your time doing nothing’. I said, ‘What does nothing mean?’ He said, ‘I am not going to tell you because you will put that down in your agenda: ‘do nothing’,” she chuckles.

Earlier this month, Twinkle won the Opinion Maker of the Year award at the 2017 Vogue Women of The Year Awards. She took to the stage and gave a hilarious acceptance speech, although she demurs that “public speaking” is not her “best friend.”

She seems effortlessly adept at it, I tell her. “Everything you see onstage that looks good is because somebody has practised a hell of a lot, so I am anal and I practise in the shower. If I can say it with water going in my mouth then I can say it under water, never mind a stage,” she laughs.

The expectation to be funny and entertaining comes with its own pressures. “I can’t go on stage and simply say, ‘Thank you for the award’ and leave,” she says. So, she accepts she is a people pleaser and “I do my juggling act and that little pantomime they expect.” But when at a recent awards function, she was asked to write speeches for the presenters as well as fellow awardees, she politely declined.

Given a choice though, she is a private person and would like to sit at her desk and write all day. “That’s how, when I’m at home, bound by domesticity, I can still fly.” Ever since her teen years, Twinkle has been writing poems.

Back in the day, she penned half a book, which ultimately featured as a short story in The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Looking back, she thinks being an actor was highly incongruous with her personality. “I am very guarded with my emotions. Humour and irreverence are what I hide behind. They’re my wall.”

‘For a very long time, before I started writing, I wanted to live my life where nobody knew me.’

But that’s easier said than done, of course. Recently, her tweet showing a man defecating on Juhu Beach drew sharp criticism from various quarters, and forced her to look at the bigger picture, Twinkle admits. “The remark was made off the cuff and I thought it was ironic.”

Later, she revisited the subject and read available study material on the issue of open defecation. “I felt it is such a far removed problem from my life that maybe I wasn’t able to see it in its complete spectrum. I don’t want to live my life thinking I have all the answers.”

Twinkle reads all kinds of books, and is an ardent follower of Margaret Atwood. She advocates for women’s rights, from menstruation to ageing, through all her writing, and quotes, aptly, from Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch: “I’m sick of peering at the world through false eyelashes, so everything I see is mixed with a shadow of bought hairs.”

Taking research beyond the written word can be challenging for a public figure like Twinkle. For her next book, she wanted to visit Mumbai’s Parsi colony to observe a typical Parsi household, but her fame makes it difficult to be a wallflower, silently taking down notes without being noticed. So she turned to books, films and documentaries to get her facts right.

“Emotions are universal, so it doesn’t mean that because someone is from a different social and economic background, you can’t feel what they are feeling,” she says. “Pain, love, loss and longing — those are universal.”

A shot at anonymity

Is there an internal conflict between the public figure that she is, and the introverted, guarded writer who enjoys her personal space? Twinkle laughs before turning contemplative. “For a very long time, before I started writing, I wanted to live my life where nobody knew me,” she says, looking at the sea outside. “Where I could do everything I wanted and live anonymously, where I could go to a coffee shop and write and nobody would stare. But now I’ve gotten used to it.”

Twinkle says her daughter wants to follow in her footsteps and become a writer. She encourages writing in both her children. “Just this morning I had a bizarre conversation with my children,” she recounts. She was reading Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree to her daughter.

“And I told her, ‘The tree is a metaphor for life.’ She looked at me blankly, so I said ‘Metaphor means example.’ Then she said, ‘I don’t know what metaphor or example means.’ My son was sitting at the other end, eating. So I said, ‘Metaphor is if I said Nitara is like a cup of tea.’ My son from the other end yells out, ‘That’s not a metaphor, that’s a simile!’

Twinkle talks of how she watches with amusement and pride as her daughter walks about the house making up stories to amuse herself. It teleports her back to her own childhood. “I used to do that too, except I was plump and shuffled around. But because she is also Akshay’s child, she skips around while talking to herself,” she chuckles. For Twinkle, that’s what writers are: children who never stopped telling themselves stories.

