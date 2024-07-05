Huma Qureshi to headline investigative drama ‘Bayaan’

Actor Huma Qureshi has come on board to headline the upcoming investigative police procedural drama Bayaan. Award-winning producer Shiladitya Bora announced on Friday. Developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles, Bayaan will be helmed by writer-director Bikas Mishra, best known for his acclaimed feature film Chauranga.

The drama is set against the ravishing landscape of Rajasthan and follows the story of a father-daughter duo. Roohi, a female detective, is sent to a small town in Rajasthan to probe the first case of her career as a lead investigator. She is, however, doomed to fail as her opponent's influence runs deep within the system. Roohi must strive to live up to her father's legacy, who is a legend in the world of law enforcement, the logline reads.

Also starring actors Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar, Bayaan is set to begin production in Rajasthan, this month. The film is jointly produced by Shiladitya Bora (Platoon One Films), Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, and Anshuman Singh.

The film is supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund and was developed at LA Residency, a part of the Global Media Makers (GMM) program of Film Independent, Los Angeles. During the course of the residency, Bikas was mentored by Craig Mazin (creator of HBO’s Chernobyl and The Last of Us) and received advice on the script from writer Jeff Stockwell and story editor Ruth Atkinson.

Sharing her excitement, Huma Qureshi said about signing Bayaan, "The sheer passion of the director-producer duo, Bikas and Shiladitya, moved me."

"Collaborating with such dedicated professionals, who care deeply about filmmaking, is truly exciting. It's a rare combination: a fantastic script, a talented crew, and their complete dedication to their work. Their energy is infectious. I'm excited about Bayaan!" added Qureshi.

