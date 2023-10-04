Hulu renews 'Only Murders in the Building' for season four

October 04, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

American streamer Hulu has ordered a fourth season of hit crime comedy series Only Murders in the Building. The renewal came shortly after the finale of season three dropped on Hulu on Tuesday night. The show stars Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in lead roles, reported Variety.

The series follows Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), three neighbours in a New York City apartment called the Arconia, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

The third season saw the trio solve the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a famous actor who dies on the opening night of his Broadway debut in Oliver’s play. It also featured Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep as castmate Loretta Durkin.

Only Murders in the Building is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television.

