Hulu axes satirical series 'The Great' after three seasons

August 31, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Third season of the Elle Fanning-led popular series ‘The Great’, created by Tony McNamara, came out in May this year

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Great’ | Photo Credit: Hulu/YouTube

American streamer Hulu has cancelled Elle Fanning-led popular series The Great after three seasons. Created by Tony McNamara and also starring Nicholas Hoult, the period satire was about the rise of Catherine the Great (Fanning), from being an outsider to becoming the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history.

The first season, which premiered on Hulu in May 2020, saw Catherine in her youth and married to Emperor Peter III (Hoult), focusing on the plot to kill her depraved and dangerous husband. Its second season came out in November 2021, followed by the third season in May this year.

According to Variety, the reason for the show's cancellation remains unclear. Hulu is yet to make an official comment. The Great also features Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, Belinda Bromilow and Gillian Anderson.

