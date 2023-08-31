HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hulu axes satirical series 'The Great' after three seasons

Third season of the Elle Fanning-led popular series ‘The Great’, created by Tony McNamara, came out in May this year

August 31, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Great’

A still from ‘The Great’ | Photo Credit: Hulu/YouTube

American streamer Hulu has cancelled Elle Fanning-led popular series The Great after three seasons. Created by Tony McNamara and also starring Nicholas Hoult, the period satire was about the rise of Catherine the Great (Fanning), from being an outsider to becoming the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history.

ALSO READ
‘Ferrari’ teaser: Michael Mann directs Adam Driver in a race to the finish

The first season, which premiered on Hulu in May 2020, saw Catherine in her youth and married to Emperor Peter III (Hoult), focusing on the plot to kill her depraved and dangerous husband. Its second season came out in November 2021, followed by the third season in May this year.

According to Variety, the reason for the show's cancellation remains unclear. Hulu is yet to make an official comment. The Great also features Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, Belinda Bromilow and Gillian Anderson.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.