Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for 'Deadpool 3'

‘Deadpool 3’ will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently collaborated with Ryan Reynolds on ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project’

PTI
September 28, 2022 13:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video uploaded on his social media platforms, Ryan Reynolds revealed that the ‘Deadpool 3’ will hit the theatres in 2024

"Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday announced Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's return as fan-favourite Wolverine in the third film in the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video uploaded on his social media platforms, Reynolds revealed that the "Deadpool 3" will hit the theatres in 2024.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video referring to the Disney D23 Expo that happened earlier this month.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart," he adds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds says they "did have one idea" to make the film different from the previous two parts as he asks Jackman, who is walking in the background, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman replies.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The video ends with Deadpool logo getting sliced up by Wolverine’s claws.

"Deadpool 3" will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently collaborated with Reynolds on “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project'. This film marks the anti-hero's entry in Marvel Cinematic Universe, result of 20th Century Fox's merger with Disney.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first two “Deadpool” films, have also penned the third installment.

Jackman, who played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie “Logan,” directed by James Mangold. Wolverine dies at the end of the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app