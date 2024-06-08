ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson to star in live-action comedy ‘Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie’

Published - June 08, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Animation veteran Kyle Balda, best known for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, will direct the movie, based on Leonie Swann’s international bestseller

PTI

Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson and Nicholas Galitzine are part of the ensemble cast for the upcoming live-action comedy "Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie".

Animation veteran Kyle Balda, best known for "Minions: The Rise of Gru", will direct the movie, based on Leonie Swann’s international bestseller. "The Last of Us" creator Craig Mazin has adapted the script.

Also part of the cast is Nicholas Braun of "Succession" as well as actors Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, Tosin Cole, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conleth Hill and Mandeep Dhillon, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie" follows George Hardy (Jackman), a shepherd who loves his sheep and raises them only for their wool. Every night he reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand, never suspecting that not only can they understand but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit.

"When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it.

"The local cop Tim Derry (Braun), on the other hand, has never solved a serious crime in his life, so the sheep conclude they will have to solve it themselves, even if it means leaving their meadow for the first time and facing the fact that the human world isn’t as simple as it appears in books," the official plotline read.

The film will be produced by Lindsay Doran and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller will executive produce alongside Aditya Sood and Tim Wellspring.

"Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie" will be released in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026.

