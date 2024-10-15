ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson to lead ‘Song Sung Blue’

Published - October 15, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name, the film follows two struggling musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band

The Hindu Bureau

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are set to star in Song Sung Blue, an upcoming musical drama from director Craig Brewer (Hustle and Flow, Coming 2 America) for Focus Features. The film, based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name, follows two struggling musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band in a last-ditch effort to reignite their dreams and find love.

The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, and rising stars Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

Produced by John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, with Brewer also serving as a producer, Focus Features holds worldwide rights, while Universal Pictures International will handle the film’s international distribution.

Jackman, who recently appeared in Deadpool and Wolverine (2024), has several projects lined up, including a series of concerts at Radio City Music Hall in 2025. Kate Hudson, fresh off her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), will soon appear in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming series Running Point.

