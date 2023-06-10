ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Grant to star in A24 horror film 'Heretic'

June 10, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Helmed by ‘A Quiet Place’ scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film follows two young missionaries who encounter a sinister would-be convert

PTI

Hugh Grant arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, 2023 | Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell

British star Hugh Grant is set to headline an upcoming horror movie from Hollywood studio A24.

Titled Heretic, the movie comes from A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The duo will also direct the project, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie reportedly follows two young missionaries who encounter a sinister would-be convert.

Grant was most recently seen in the Paramount movieDungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

The actor will next appear in Timothee Chalamet-led Willy Wonka origin story Wonka, HBO miniseries The Regime and the Jerry Seinfeld-directed Pop-Tarts movie Unfrosted.

