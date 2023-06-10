HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hugh Grant to star in A24 horror film 'Heretic'

Helmed by ‘A Quiet Place’ scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film follows two young missionaries who encounter a sinister would-be convert

June 10, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

PTI
Hugh Grant arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, 2023

Hugh Grant arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, 2023 | Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell

British star Hugh Grant is set to headline an upcoming horror movie from Hollywood studio A24.

Titled Heretic, the movie comes from A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The duo will also direct the project, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ
‘The Undoing’ review: Hugh Grant stands out in this engaging thriller/whodunnit

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie reportedly follows two young missionaries who encounter a sinister would-be convert.

Grant was most recently seen in the Paramount movieDungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

ALSO READ
‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ review: Good old fantasy magic done to near-perfection

The actor will next appear in Timothee Chalamet-led Willy Wonka origin story Wonka, HBO miniseries The Regime and the Jerry Seinfeld-directed Pop-Tarts movie Unfrosted.

Related Topics

English cinema / cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.