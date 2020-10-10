‘Hubie Halloween’ movie review: Just some quintessential Adam Sandler

You know what to expect from the actor, and he delivers in this fitfully funny Halloween offering

You know what to expect from Adam Sandler and he delivers in this fitfully funny Halloween offering. Yes, the year began with the rather un-Sandler like Uncut Gems, but that is another story. In Hubie Halloween, Sandler as Hubie does all the comic Sandler things from weird accent to running gags and scatological humour.

It is Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, and the town is getting ready for spooky fun. Hubie, who lives with his mum, is a community volunteer ensuring that everyone has a safe holiday. So, he pedals away furiously with a sash proclaiming volunteer and his Swiss-knife type thermos (it is everything from fire extinguisher to torch, but not a compass) to see that is all is well with tricks and treats.

Of course, there is a patient who has escaped from an asylum nearby, Hubie’s new neighbour is kind of weird, and then all the people that were mean to Hubie (which is practically everyone in town) start vanishing. Everything however comes right very sweetly in the end.

Hubie Halloween Run time: 102 minutes

Director: Steven Brill

Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph

Storyline: Hubie is a timid, well-meaning volunteer protecting his town from Halloween madness

Hubie Halloween is peppered with Happy Madison regulars such as Kevin James as policeman Steve Downey who cried for half an hour in his car when he was insulted, Julie Bowen as Violet, who Hubie loved since second grade, Steve Buscemi as creepy neighbour Walter Lambert, Rob Schneider as Hubie’s schoolmate and asylum escapee Richie Hartman and Shaquille O’Neal as strange-voiced DJ Aurora.

New entrants include Ray Liotta as dumb wiseguy Landolfa, June Squibb as Hubie’s mum with an improper choice of T-shirts, Michael Chiklis as unholy preacher Father Dave, Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things’ Will Byers) as Violet’s son and Ben Stiller as Orderly Hal in the asylum.

Hubie Halloween is a pleasant enough way to spend time in front of the telly — definitely not worth risking life and limb to watch in a theatre.

Hubie Halloween is currently streaming on Netflix