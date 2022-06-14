HS Madhusudan: ‘I would like to strike a balance’

The actor in a still from the film

The veterinarian makes his film debut in ‘Saddu Vicharane Nadeyuttide’ which is a tribute to the police

HS Madhusudan is a veterinarian working as an assistant professor in the Department of Animal Nutrition, in the Veterinary College, Hebbal. He is also acting in the Kannada film, Saddu Vicharane Nadeyuttide, directed by Bhaskar R, where he will be credited as Madhu Nandan. The film also stars Rakesh Maiya, Achyuth Kumar and Paavana Gowda and has cinematography by Rajnath SK and music by Sachin Basrur.

Madhusudan, who worked in the past in rural areas across the State with farmers as a Veterinary Officer and won several medals including the University Gold Medal, always wanted to be an actor. “My parents emphasised the importance of education. To keep the hobby alive, I took to theatre during my college days.” The professor founded the Gokula Theatre group with like-minded veterinarians. “Gokula won a gold medal at a national-level theatre fest in 2004 and soon established itself as one of the strongest theatre groups in the agricultural university sector,” adds the doctor, who became an assistant professor in 2012.

“Bhaskar had directed a play for our theatre group and during the lockdown he approached me and asked if I would like to act. I was taken aback as apart from theatre during my student days, I had no experience of acting. I am also devoted to teaching. He insisted and now my family was also keen that I explore the world of cinema. Before I knew it I was facing the camera alongside a legendary actor like Achyuth Kumar on my first day.”

Madusudan is thankful to the university for granting permission to act in the film, which he describes as a drama and thriller. “I would like to strike a balance between acting and teaching. Veterinary science is a wonderful world, which I do not want to give up.”

The film is a tribute to the police as every promo, song and teaser reveal. “That is because they work so hard in real life, especially, during COVID-19, where they not only maintained law and order but also helped in reaching groceries to many thousands of people. This is our way of saluting each and every cop out there for their selfless service to us.”

Saddu Vicharane Nadityttide is ready for release under the banner of MM Cinemas.