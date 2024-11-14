Hrithik Roshan lends voice to ‘Karan Arjun’ trailer ahead of re-release

Bollywood classic Karan Arjun will return to theaters on November 22, 2024, as part of a special re-release, complete with a newly launched trailer narrated by Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Rakesh Roshan and originally released in 1995, Karan Arjun is widely regarded as a milestone in Hindi cinema, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as iconic lead characters.

Hrithik Roshan, who was closely involved in the film’s early stages, lent his voice to the re-release trailer. Sharing it on social media, Hrithik recalled witnessing his father’s creative process during a writing session in 1992. He described this experience as his first taste of audience euphoria, indicative of the film’s lasting impact.

The new trailer has sparked considerable interest online, with co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol also sharing it with nostalgic posts, noting the film’s theme of enduring bonds. In addition to the online promotion, the trailer will be shown in theaters starting November 14, attached to upcoming releases such as Kanguva and The Sabarmati Report, giving audiences a preview ahead of the re-release.

Karan Arjun, which also features Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri, remains a celebrated piece of Bollywood history, and the re-release is expected to draw viewers interested in revisiting — or discovering — the film on the big screen.