Hrithik Roshan introduces his character from ‘Fighter’

December 04, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Roshan plays Squadron Pilot Shamsher Pathania — call sign ‘Patty’ — in the upcoming aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone

The Hindu Bureau

Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’

Hrithik Roshan on Monday unveiled his character look from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Roshan, 49, plays a Squadron Pilot in the Indian Air Force named Shamsher Pathania. The character’s call sign is ‘Patty’.

Fighter, an aerial action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi, is set to release on January 25, 2024, ahead of Republic Day. The film is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Roshan was last seen in the action thriller Vikram Vedha, a Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Roshan and Anand had collaborated on films like War (2019) and Bang Bang! (2014).

