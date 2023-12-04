HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hrithik Roshan introduces his character from ‘Fighter’

Roshan plays Squadron Pilot Shamsher Pathania — call sign ‘Patty’ — in the upcoming aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone

December 04, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’

Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’

Hrithik Roshan on Monday unveiled his character look from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Roshan, 49, plays a Squadron Pilot in the Indian Air Force named Shamsher Pathania. The character’s call sign is ‘Patty’.

ALSO READ
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer ‘War 2’ gets a release date

Fighter, an aerial action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi, is set to release on January 25, 2024, ahead of Republic Day. The film is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Roshan was last seen in the action thriller Vikram Vedha, a Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Roshan and Anand had collaborated on films like War (2019) and Bang Bang! (2014).

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.